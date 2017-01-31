LAHORE - City traffic police department yesterday asked the Lahore Development Authority and the communication and works department for widening of the service roads on both sides of the Ferozepur Road to overcome traffic jumbles.

A police spokesman said the letter was issued by Chief Traffic Officer DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin. The LDA director general and the C&W secretary are addressed in the letter and they are requested for road widening to overcome regular traffic mess.

The traffic department has proposed widening of the services roads on both sides of the Ferozepur road from Chungi Amarsidhu towards Gajjumatta Nishtar traffic signal.

A sufficient space is available in the locality and the service roads could be widened by at least 200 meters. The traffic police have observed massive violation of traffic rules in the area because of tight space and huge traffic on the service lane.

According to DIG Ahmed Mobin, the widening of service roads is being finalised to avoid violations of one way traffic. The officer also said that the widening of the service road on both sides of the Nishtar signal will help motorists move freely. “This plan will also help traffic wardens ensure smooth flow of traffic in the densely populated area.”