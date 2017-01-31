LAHORE - A clash erupted between lawyers’ groups at the Punjab Bar Council over the issue of election results yesterday.

A group had disputed the legality of a notification of election results issued by Advocate General Punjab, alleging that it was fabricated.

The dispute damaged the decorum at the council. Police reached the council but stood helpless at the entrance of the council.

After the Council elections on January 28, the AGP, who is also the chairman, issued a notification declaring Malik Inayatullah Awan from Independent Group of Asma Jahangir the winning candidate for the office of vice-chairman.

Jamil Bhatti from Professional Group of Hamid Khan, claimed that he was elected vice-chairman. Mr Bhatti also objected the process of election saying that it was completed at the office of AGP.

The yesterday’s clash emerged after Awan along with his supporters made it to the office and asked Bhatti to leave the office, showing him the AGP-issued notification. Some legal experts said the issue would not be resolved until the matter was taken to the court of law.