LAHORE - A state-of-the-art Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at Children Hospital has been completed at a cost of Rs240 million for treatment of children suffering from blood cancer.

At a meeting chaired by Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah at Children Hospital on Sunday, the participants were told that the grant for the project was given by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting was informed that highly qualified and trained doctors, nurses and paramedics had been posted at the centre and training for super specialty to the staff was imparted at the Sindh National Institute of Blood Diseases.

A special team of the Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority (PHOTA) visited the Children Hospital, inspected the newly-established centre and expressed its satisfaction at

the facility.

Medical Director Prof Dr Ahsan Rathore briefed the secretary and said that Dr Mehvish Faizan had been appointed in-charge of the Bone Marrow Transplant Centre. He said she had got two-year training at Birmingham Hospital, UK.

Rathore said six doctors and six nurses were trained as master trainers at the Sindh National Institute of Blood Diseases, Karachi. During the last six months, these master trainers had trained more than 60 doctors, nurses and paramedics. He said the PHOTA team had visited the centre and expressed its satisfaction with the arrangements.

However, proper permission would be received within few days from them and hopefully the first child would be admitted to the centre for bone marrow transplant in August.

The health secretary asked Children Hospital Dean Prof Masood Sadiq to prepare a feasibility report for setting up bone marrow centres at Faisalabad and Multan Children Hospitals so that maximum patients could be accommodated. He directed the medical director to prepare a summary for creating dedicated special cadres for nurses of super specialties.

Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Project Director of Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi, Prof Huma Arshad Cheema, BMT Centre In-charge Consultant Dr Mehvish Faizan and doctors, nurses and paramedics who completed the training in super specialty were also present.