Planes shortage hits flights schedule at AIIP

LAHORE: Several flights of different airlines to and from Lahore airport were cancelled and delayed due to various reasons on Sunday. Among the cancelled ones were six flights of Air Blue operating between Lahore-Dubai Lahore, Lahore-Sharjah-Lahore and Lahore-Jeddah-Lahore. Two flights of Shaheen Air including Lahore-Madina-Lahore, and six flights of PIA including Lahore-Karachi-Lahore, Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore, Paris-Lahore and Doha-Lahore were cancelled. Some other PIA flights on domestic routes were also delayed. A CAA officer said that flights were cancelled and delayed due to shortage of planes and technical reasons. He believed that there were other reasons as well, including schools holidays and festivities on international level, due to which peoples curtail their travel activities. –Staff Reporter

Tackle all challenges

with unity, says PUC chairman

LAHORE: Religious parties should get united for fighting all challenges confronting the country, said Chairman Pakistan United Council and Nazim Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Dr Abdul Rashid on Sunday. Rashid stated that efforts were being made to bring the religious parties on one platform and to restore alliance like Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). "I admire all such efforts," he added. "When leaders of different religious groups sit together and work together, it sends a message of harmony across-the-country and their followers also become soft with each other," he said. The PUC chairman further said that religious parties should always follow Islam's vision of tolerance and mutual co-existence. “Followers of one God, one Prophet (PBUH) and one book (Holy Quran) should get united for their country and discourage all forms of sectarianism and hatred.” –APP

17 killed, 620 injured

in 666 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 17 people were killed and 620 others injured in 666 road accidents in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided rescue services to all victims of these accidents and shifted the injured to different hospitals. Some victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on-the-spot after provision of the first aid by emergency medical teams. As per statistics, 141 accidents were reported in the city which affected 151 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and Multan remained at third with 40 accidents and 49 victims. About 545 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 66 cars, 28 vans, six buses, 29 trucks and 71 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents. –APP

Foreign funding case to bury Khan’s politics: Kirmani

LAHORE: Newly elected senator of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Asif Kirmani has said that foreign funding case will bury the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. Talking to the media persons on Sunday, the PML-N leader said that the nation is anxiously waiting for the decision of financial corruption case against Imran and company. He added Nawaz Sharif and masses are part and parcel and can’t be separated. Kirmani hoped Nawaz Sharif will soon be among the masses by their support and cooperation. –INP