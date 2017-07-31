LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification is the first JI attack on the “chief idol of corruption” and it would carry out full seventeen attacks till every plunderer of public wealth is brought to the book.

Addressing a big rally taken out by his party in the Punjab capital on Sunday, the JI senator said that the nation wanted across the board accountability of the plunderers and it also knew those trying to hide themselves by changing parties. “Some people may have the agenda of removing Nawaz Sharif alone but my agenda is to wipe out corruption from the country,” he added.

He said that some people from the ruling party and the opposition were ganging up to abolish the articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. If someone tried to alter the shape of the Constitution, he warned, the masses won’t allow that even for a single day.

Siraj said that even in non Muslim countries, nobody was ready to give any public office to someone who was known to be dishonest or a liar. “How could these people accepted as leaders in this country which was established in the name of Islam,” he asked.

The JI chief further said that if the articles 62 and 63 were dropped, these elements would next demand the abolition of the article providing that only a Muslim could be the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “If any general or a judge is named in the Panama leaks, they too must be brought to accountability.”

While all other crimes of Nawaz Sharif could be pardoned, Siraj said, his crimes of execution of Mumtaz Qadri, handing over Dr Aafia Siddiqui to the US, and allowing safe exit to CIA agent Raymond Davis could never be forgiven.

The JI chief said the nation would remain grateful to the Supreme Court judges and the members of the JIT for centuries because of their courageous role in the Panama leaks case.

Sirajul Haq said that none of the world rulers hit by the Panama leaks had tried to bulldoze the courts’ decision by raising objections. However, he said, the Pakistani rulers who had fallen in the grip of the law for the first time during seventy years, were making hue and cry and were questioning the judgment.