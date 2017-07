PR Lahore - The central secretariat of Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasool (PBUH) Pakistan at Jalali Street, Taj Bagh Phase-III was inaugurated by Manan Raza Qadri and Tehrik chairman Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali on Sunday.

Tasleem Raza Khan Qadri, Imran Raza Khan Qadri, Mian Saleh Sharaqpuri, Hamid Raza Sialkoti, Abdul Rasheed Awaisi and others were present on the occasion.