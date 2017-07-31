Pakistan. This was the name of a newborn state suggested by Chaudhry Rehmat Ali. He suggested this name because he knew that the land obtained after so many sacrifices and hardships would surely be the land of purity. But today this land has lost its original meaning. Today every devil has its evil eyes on this state. This country is fighting corruption, poor law and order, bribery, poverty and many more menaces. The most serious problem my motherland is facing nowadays is addiction. Addiction is the poison, which is spreading day by day in Pakistan, especially among the youth. Youngsters consider themselves cool and stylish with cigarettes in their hands. They think they won’t have a repo in their social circles if they don’t smoke.

Everyone is busy in merrymaking; no one is sincere with this beautiful homeland. They all are interested in eating it all up; no one is interested in healing its wounds. The only man who was sincere with his motherland died a year after its birth. If officials are not doing their duty, we, the common people of Pakistan, should rise and take steps to make our country “a narcotics-free land”. We all have to play our part and do our job to make the younger generation realise their duties and tread the right path, which leads to a happy and healthy lifestyle. I hope for good and I’m not disappointed with my country because I know that soil of my country is very fertile.

Narcotics are being sold overtly in Pakistan. There are many licenced companies, which produce alcohol. They’ve been given licences to sell alcohol to minorities, but they don’t have any checks in place. It’s estimated that about 10 of the population of Pakistan is in the habit of drinking.

Recently, a member of a political party was held with alcohol in his possession. After this incident, the accused said on a talk show, “Who does not drink?”

Despite the fact that alcohol is banned in Pakistan, influential people make fun of this ban and violate it frequently. These are the people who try to prove in their debates only they are well-wishers of Pakistan, but in reality they don’t even care about the Pakistani laws.

On February 10, 1979, alcohol was banned in the country under the Pakistan Penal Code and punishment of lashes was announced for those violating the law. But no revolutionary step has been taken to improve the situation. It seems everyone is a puppet and just enjoying what is happening in Pakistan. According to a WHO report of 2014, death rate in Pakistan by intoxication is 0.16.

According to an addiction treatment centre in Pakistan, Willing Ways, it’s estimated that 20 million Pakistanis from all religious groups and economic classes, which means around 10 percent of the population, drink regularly. The Project Director of Willing Ways, Dr Sadaqat Ali, claims that use of alcohol is increasing in Pakistan. The situation is worsening day by day, but nobody is heeding to it.

The writer is an MSc (Literature) student at Punjab College, Lahore.