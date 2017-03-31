LAHORE - The 80th convocation of Kinnaird College for Women was held on Thursday with Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani in the chair.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizamuddin was the guest of honor. Board of Governors Chairman Dr Alexander John Malik, faculty members, students and their parents, attended the ceremony. During the convocation, Raza Gillani awarded degrees to 462 graduates and 158 MPhil students of the college.

In this presidential address, the minister underscored the importance of high-quality education for making Pakistan modern, forward-looking and developed state, where priority is given to education.

He said that universities are engines of progress which play an important role in developing girl students as vibrant youth leaders. “We are living in an ever challenging world, where globalization has accelerated the process of competition between the nations.”

In this ever-changing situation, Pakistani students should have full command over their subjects including science and technology, so that the digital revolution could be optimally utilized for improving the quality of life through better service delivery mechanism.

Dr Alexander John Malik and Principal Dr Rukhsana David also addressed the function. Later, Raza Gillani distributed meddles and degrees among the students.