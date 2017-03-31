LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) chapter held a demonstration on Jail Road Thursday to protest against trial of Dr Rasheed Ahmed under PEEDA Act in Zohra Bibi case.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with demands of stopping PEEDA proceedings against one of their colleagues, the protesting doctors chanted slogans against the government. The protest caused massive traffic jam on important city road at peak hours. The protesting doc said the govt was evading its responsibility of lack of sufficient number of beds and facilities in hospitals. –Staff Reporter