LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the mindset of the elite needs to be changed to enable the poor enjoy the equal benefits of national development.

The elite like the best education and health facilities for their kids but they detest the poor getting the same, the chief minister said while speaking at a function held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in connection with the school enrollment campaign 2017 on Thursday.

The CM formally inaugurated the drive by entering names of two youngsters in the tablets and giving them books and other articles of studies. The proceedings of the function were directly rallied in 36 districts of the province through video-link.

The chief minister said only road leading to prosperity and development is education which creates vision, vigor and awareness in a nation and makes it strong enough to face challenges in the world.

He expressed the resolve to stake even his life to provide education facilities to sons and daughters of the nation. Shehbaz Sharif felt deep pain saying the elite dislike the laymen getting the facilities at par him.

“The elite feel uneasy when the matter of providing quality education and healthcare is raised. And if the country has to be given economic uplift and make the society grow on positive note, this culture and mindset of the elite needs to be changed, he said appealing to the upper class people and others to help the government end the gulf between the haves and the have-nots. I want a Pakistan wherein the rich and the poor stand at the same footing, he added. Pakistan according to the true vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal will emerge when difference between the two classes will be eliminated and everyone will be getting equal opportunities,” he held.

The chief minister vowed that we would complete the target of bringing each offspring of Punjab into school before election to ensure that none of the youngsters is denied from education.

The CM said that success of this campaign mainly lies in role to be played by the teachers as they are essential part of this campaign. I urge the teachers to step forward for achieving this target. He said that he has always given importance to the training of teachers because only well-trained teachers can polish the students well to compete with latest trends.

He said that an incredible venture in the field of education was establishment of Punjab education foundation through which 22 lakh children will be provided with quality education.

Voucher scheme of this institute has enabled talented student of less privileged families to attain the education.

He said Punjab government has outsourced thousands of school of remote areas which has doubled the number of students there.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government has ensured implementation of transparency in the province and the past eight years of the government stand witness to the fact. He said that there is no shortage of resources for training of the teachers.

He said that the government has overcome the cheating culture in the examination system. He recalled that a dictator who has voiced ‘Pakistan first’ wrapped up democracy in 1999 which brought cheating culture back in exams system which we ended again.

The CM said that it is very sad that children in some schools are forced to do the chores of gardener and cleaner which will not be tolerated at any cost. On doctors and paramedical staff, he said they meant to serve humanity however it has been observed that many precious lives of patients have been risked due to their repeated strikes.

Kidney hospital in Multan was established but machinery of millions has rusted due to the negligence of doctors which is very dismaying so I have decided to hand over the management of this hospital to Indus Trust which is already operating Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzzafarghar and Ludher hospital of Lahore effectively.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he will not allow anyone to plunder the tax money of the nation and will go to the ultimate extent to provide quality education and health services to the people.