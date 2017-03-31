LAHORE - The Punjab government and the Facebook management will arrange a special event at Arfa Software Technology Park on April 19.

PlanX, a project of the Punjab IT Board, has partnered with Facebook to co-host the ‘F8 Meetup’ in Lahore for the second year in a row. The event is an opportunity for developers to come together to explore the future of technology and learn how the Facebook is connecting the world.

In order to reach out to more developers around the world, F8 Meetup is being held in 45 tech savvy cities. According to PlanX officials, this will be an opportunity for local developers and marketers to get together and explore new tools, features, possibilities and the future of technological advances, introduced by Facebook.