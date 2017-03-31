LAHORE - The director general of National Accountability Bureau, Lahore has left the charge of his office, said a NAB spokesman on Thursday, following the Supreme Court’s denotification order against four DGs.

However, according to the spokesman, working of the bureau remained smooth since next to DG and senior most NAB officer was looking after the official matters.

Another NAB officer said that the cases regarding Lahore High Court and Accountability Courts were referred and pleaded as usual. A Board of Directors’ meeting was in process for the last couple of days and hopefully the board will recommend any officer as Acting DG NAB Lahore by next week, he added.

DG Quetta Tariq Mehmood, DG Karachi Shabbir Ahmed and DG Awareness and Prevention Aliya Rashid were also among the officers whose appointments were denotified by the apex court.

Directives regarding filling all the four seats in three months through Federal Public Service Commission were also issued.

The fired DGs would however get pensions and other facilities on regular basis.

Furthermore, the court formed a committee to inquire into the educational qualifications of the remaining 102 officers of the bureau.