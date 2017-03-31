LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday made the appointment of Punjab inspector general of police subject to the court’s decision.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on a petition challenging appointment process. He remarked apparently there has been negligence regarding implementation of Police Order 2002. The court asked Khawaja Harris and Asma Jahangir, appointed as amicus curies, to come up with their reply on the next hearing.

Muhammad Razzaq, a citizen, had moved the petition through his counsel Saad Rasool and submitted that the incumbent IGP was getting retired on April 10 and the Punjab government had its process for appointment of new IGP. But, he alleged, the government had not been fulfilling its legal formalities.

CJ Shah observed that appointment of IGP and CCPO should be done through Punjab Public Safety Commission. “Common citizens had been kept away from the process of appointments of IGPs and CCPOs because the Public Safety Commission has yet not been constituted,” the CJ remarked.

Representing the petitioner, Saad Rasool said that under the PO 2002, constitution of District Public Safety, District Police Complaints Commission, Provincial Public Safety Commission, Provincial Police Complaints Authority, National Public Safety Commission, Police Complaints Authority, and Citizen Police Liaison Committees were mandatory to be constituted. But these had not been constituted yet, he told the court.

He prayed that federal and provincial government be ordered to ensure implementation of the Police Order in letter and spirit to ensure depoliticisation, democratic accountability and autonomy of the police of the province.

PLEA AGAINST NEW

POLICE UNIFORM

In a separate petition, the LHC directed Punjab government and others to submit replies in a petition challenging introduction of new uniform for police force in the province.

Azhar Siddique advocate had filed the petition and submitted that the government’s decision of changing police uniform instead of changing police culture in the province was irrational. He alleged that Nishat Textile Mills was given the tender for manufacturing the new uniform without following the procurement rules.

He further said that the system was not capable of affording such a lavish expenses pertaining to the uniform and whereby the police stations were lacking basic facilities, good buildings, infrastructures, utensils and other daily products.

“Public money is being wasted on uniforms which should have been spent on improving the culture and basic facilities for betterment of citizens,” the petitoner stated. Siddique prayed that tender process for new police uniform be set aside for being in violation of procurement rules. The court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing until April 3.

ministry told to put PIMSAT’s owner on ECL

The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered the Interior Ministry to put Ch Munawar Ahmad, the owner of Preston Institute of Management Sciences and Technology (PIMSAT) on Exit Control List (ECL). A full bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order on several petitions filed by students of PIMSAT. The students alleged that Higher Education Commission did not recognise their degrees they got from the PIMSAT.

During the hearing, the HEC said that it asked the PIMSAT in 2009 to shut down its Lahore Campus for being illegal as degrees from such institute could not be recognized. However, the counsel of the students said that owner of the PIMSAT may flee abroad to escape action against him. At this, the court ordered the ministry to put him on ECL, with directions to the HEC to come up with reply on the next hearing. The court adjourned hearing till third week of April.

ACCA STUDENTS can

GET TRAINING

The Lahore High Court allowed UK qualified accountants to gain professional training at local accountancy firms/organizations, holding that preference, however, would be given to those having local qualified of Institute of Charted Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP).

Justice Abid Aziz Sheik of the LHC announced the decision on several petitions filed by Safwan Salim and others. The court also concluded by declaring that the directives of ICAP shall remain suspended in the light of the order of Compensation Commission of Pakistan.

The court ruled that ACCA qualified students do not need registration with ICAP before gaining training experience in any accountancy firm established in Pakistan. However, every accountancy firm would decide the application of foreign qualified ACCA student on its own merit before inducting him for training experience, the court ruled.

Safwan Salim and others had filed petitions through their counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka and challenged the ban on foreign qualified accountants from gaining professional training at local accounting firms and organizations. The petitioners submitted that ICAP had been exploiting its regulatory powers to attract students and damage the market share of ACCA. The counsel argued that there should be a level playing field in accountancy profession. They prayed that ICAP and other local accountancy firms be ordered for training of foreign qualified students of ACCA. The petitions disposed of.

A local family court yesterday started ex-parte proceedings against husband of actress Noor on dissolution of marriage petition. Noor through their petition said that she wanted divorce from her husband and did not want to live him. The court issued notices to Wali Hamid, her husband, but he did not respond. At this, the court started ex-parte proceedings against him.