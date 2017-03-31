LAHORE - A delegation led by Vice President Fan Xiaxia, Hauneng group of China, Thursday assured Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif of early completion of 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project.

The delegation, which called on the chief minister, discussed matters related to the said project and operational matters of coal transportation.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and a decision was taken to accelerate it further. The Chinese delegation ensured to complete the project before the stipulated time.

Shehbaz Sharif said this project will set another record of excellence. He said that Pakistan and China cherish strong friendship bond whereof economic cooperation and bilateral trade has been promoted further. He said Chinese investment of billion dollars under CPEC in Pakistan is real example of their friendship.

Appreciating one belt one road vision of president of China, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani people highly regard the cooperation of China especially to overcome energy crises in Pakistan. He also added that speedy work on development projects under CPEC has made certain political opponents uneasy but they also can’t deny the economic benefits to whole region from this project.

Fan Xiaxia, vice president China Huaneng said his group will not leave any stone unturned to complete Sahiwal Coal Power Project as soon as possible. He said that CPEC has opened-up a new era of Pak-China bond as it’s our responsibility to help our neighboring friend for improving their socio-economic status.