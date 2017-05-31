LAHORE - A man was handed a four-month prison sentence and Rs2000 fine after he was proven guilty of stealing a motorbike on Tuesday. The Gawalmandi Police presented challan before a judicial magistrate, pleading that Farooq Azam stole a bike from the said area. Azam’s counsel maintained the police had implicated his client in a fake case as there was no solid evidence of his involvement in stealing the bike. The prosecution, however, opposed his arguments and said that the accused was guilty as Honda 125 CC motorcycle was discovered from his custody. The government lawyer requested the court to punish him under Section 381 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.After hearing both sides, Judicial Magistrate Asif Ali awarded Farooq Azam a four-month jail time and a fine of Rs2000.