LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the most transparent and speedy projects in the history of country are being completed under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The government has saved national resources worth billions of rupees by writing a new history of transparency. The national exchequer was plundered ruthlessly in the name of projects in the past; while some political elements tried to impede the journey of development and prosperity through their sit-ins and lockdown,” he said told his party delegation Tuesday.

He said development programme are being carried out in most transparent manner and for the public welfare. The government spending every penny of the national kitty on development projects as a sacred trust.

Separately, CM Shehbaz approved making the record of ownership deeds (fard-e-malkiat available online through official website.

The meeting, which reviewed in detail the performance of Punjab Land Record Authority and the future strategy, also decided to end the role of patwari. It also decided to launch mobile service. The mobile service will help citizens get the revenue related documents at the doorsteps.

The CM directed the officials concerned to constitute a committee that will finalise the steps for future course of action of Punjab Land Record Authority. While directing to constitute committees comprising of retired judges at the district level to solve the complaints about Arazi Centres.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz said ownership deeds can also be received from the branches of Bank of the Punjab in future.

The Punjab Land Record Authority and the Punjab Bank will enter into an agreement by next month. Under this agreement, counter of arazi center will be opened at different branches of Punjab Bank. He hoped that this facility would help extend the scope of services and the people would be further facilitated in getting documents of their properties. He made it clear that there is no room for any corrupt official in Land Record Management Information System. Action has been taken against the officials found involved in corruption under a policy of zero tolerance, and strict action has been taken against the persons found involved in corruption. He said that this latest system has been introduced to put an end to corruption and fraud in the revenue matters. It is satisfactory that the Punjab Land Record Authority has been maintaining this mega program of public interest in an efficient manner.

The Chief Minister directed that Punjab Land Record Authority should select best staff on merit for efficient execution of the latest system. He accorded approval to make the record of ownership deeds available online through the official website; and said that ownership deeds acquired through online for the purpose of record would not be used for sale and purchase of properties. The information regarding property would be provided at the official website of Land Record Management Information System and the people would be able to access their property records through a latest system. He said that computerization of land record is a historic initiative of the Punjab government which would put an end to the archaic patwar culture, forever. He said that role of the patwar mafia in any shape is unacceptable. The role of the patwari with regard to revenue matters will be eliminated and the affairs pertaining to gardawari will also be withheld from him. For this purpose, necessary amendments would be made in the law, the meeting was told.

The Chief Minister took serious notice of inclusion of unverified name in Gardawari during verification process through Land Record Management Information System for the distribution of gunny bags, and directed the DG Anti-Corruption to take action against the responsible persons. He added that cases should be filed against the responsible and action should be taken in accordance with the law.