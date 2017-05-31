LAHORE - Rescue workers Tuesday evening suspended the search operation to recover a man who disappeared into the deep waters in Ravi River near Shahdara.

The search and rescue operation will be launched again on Wednesday morning. Rescuers launched the operation on Tuesday afternoon when a man drowned in the river but failed to recover the victim. Eyewitness told the police that a 30-year-old man, unidentified so far, was taking a bath in the river when he went missing, all of a sudden. The operation was suspended on Tuesday evening due to bad light, rescue worker said.