LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed spent his whole day visiting Ramazan Bazaars and Fruits and Vegetables market Badami Bagh to check arrangements at Ramazan bazaars on Tuesday.

The DC inspected arrangements and supply and fruits and vegetables in Islampura bazaar. He pondered on the quality of and quantity of edible items, terming them satisfactory.

Syed paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetable market Badami Bagh to monitor the auction process of potatoes and rates of to review arrangements. He went to different stalls and held discussion with customers.

According to the officer, all affairs in Ramazan bazaars are going up to the mark and it is being ensured that there would be proper availability of all items there.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal also visited different Ramazan bazaars in the city.

During his visit at Badami Bagh’s Sasta Ramazan Bazaar, the DG ordered to dispose off rotten vegetables, fruits, tomatoes and potatoes. At Delhi Gate Ramazan Bazaar, 20 Kg substandard vegetables and fruits were disposed off.

The PFA teams also raided the Ramazan bazaars in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Qasur and checked the expiry dates, and quality of cold drinks at stalls along with vegetables and fruit, pulses and spices. The Options Restaurant at Barkat Market was fined Rs25,000 for poor physical condition of labourer/workers, no cleanliness measures in restaurant and for using wracked freezers.

Eman Food Corner at D1 Plaza was sealed for having rotten fruits, no cleanliness measures. Around 35 kg rotten vegetables were disposed off by the PFA team.

Minister reviews Punjab healthcare

Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq Tuesday reviewed development schemes and performance of healthcare institutions in Gujranwala and Bahawalpur divisions.

Special Health Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Additional Development Secretary Irfan Khan, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and Additional Technical Secretary Dr Salman Shahid attended the meeting. Principals/Medical Superintendents of relevant medical colleges/hospitals also participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting was informed that the MRI machine has been installed at DHQ Teaching Hospital Gujranwala at a cost of Rs200 million. Operation Theatre and Urology Department has also been completed. Gujranwala Medical College Principal Prof Aftab Mohsin said that the hospital has completed the criteria of Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) and the first Kidney Transplantation would be carried out in July. He informed that presently 14 different units were working in the hospital where 100 PG training doctors were getting training. The construction of 500 beds new hospital was under progress and so far Rs550 million have been spent on the project, he added.

Moreover, Salman told the meeting that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has increased medicines budget from Rs120 million to Rs300 million. He informed that the hospital has provided medicines of Rs40 million to the hepatitis C patients. Also, the CT scan machine was fully functional.

The minister informed that SNE of 198 nurses has been sent to the Health Department for approval.

The construction of Sialkot Medical College has been completed at a cost of Rs1.3 billion. Principal Prof Zafar Chaudhary informed that new units of different specialties have been introduced and now patients were getting latest treatment facilities in Urology. Plastic Surgery, Pulmonology, Oncology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology etc.

Chaudhary informed that the revamping of outdoor building has been completed.

It was informed that 10 ventilators in Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital and five in ICU of Sardar Begum Hospital were in working condition. The government has enhanced the free medical budget from Rs130 million to Rs230 million.

The Cardiac centre, comprising 150 beds, has been completed in Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, while outdoor service would be started from July 2017. Angiography machine and 15 ventilators have also been procured for the centre. Kidney centre has also been completed and surgeries were being performed.

Moreover, four CT Scan machines and one MRI machine was catering needs of patients in BVH and Civil Hospital Bahawalpur. The meeting was informed that boundary wall of Sheikh Zayed Medical College/Hospital Rahim Yar Khan has been completed and the budget for medicines has been enhanced to Rs340 million.

Separately, Salman Rafiq chaired meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Syndicate at the committee room of the university on Tuesday. Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Sajid Mehmood Chuhan. Vice Chancellor Prof Sardar Fakhar Imam, MPA Dr Naghmana Hamid, Prof Mira Phailbus, Prof Nishat Maqsood, Prof Sheerin, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Nouman Matloob and officers from Finance and Higher Education Departments attended the meeting.

The meeting approved vacancies of professors, associate professors, medial officers and ministerial staff of various departments.