LAHORE - A teenage boy and a 45-year-old passerby were injured when a gunman opened indiscriminate fire near TB Hospital in Bilal Gunj area, police said. The attacker, identified as Hamayun, fled instantly.

Both the injured, identified as Faizan and Faiz Ahmed, were shifted to the Mayo hospital with bullet wounds. Police investigators said that Hamayun opened fire on his neighbour Faizan as they clashed over car-parking issue in the street.

As a result, Faizan and one passerby Faiz sustained bullet injuries while the gunman managed to escape from the crime scene.

The Data Darbar police filed an attempted murder case against the accused and were investigating the shooting with no arrest made yet.

In another similar incident, two people were injured in Raiwind police area on Tuesday night. The victims identified by police as Ali Raza and Saqib were shifted to the hospital.

Police investigators said the gun attack took place when the elders jumped into the children’s fight.

The victims and the attackers are said to be residents of Jalalpur village. The police were investigating the incident after filing a criminal case against the accused persons on the complaint of the victims.