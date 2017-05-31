LAHORE - City’s Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad on Tuesday ordered the department to take strict action against encroachments, wrong parking, and beggars.

The CTO paid visits to different areas and busy roads in the metropolis and directed the traffic wardens to ensure strict action against beggars and encroachers since they create hurdles in the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Ijaz Ahmad also appreciated the efforts of wardens who were busy in regulating traffic during Iftar timings while they were also observing fast.

He also announced, “I will stand on the road with wardens during Iftar timing and we will ensure the smooth flow of traffic for the convenience of public.”

Gangsters nabbed

Investigation Iqbal Town Division arrested four accused involved in a number of theft and dacoity incidents and recovered stolen items worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession, APP reported

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, SP Iqbal Town Investigation Shaista said that a special police team of Investigation PS Gulshan-e-Ravi conducted a raid and arrested members of Zaini thief gang. The police also recovered 20 mobile-phones, prize bonds, laptops and a pistol. The arrested have been identified as Zain, Asif, Majid and Nadeem.