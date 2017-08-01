Actually English is an international language in the world.

Most people are using this language in the daily life.

It is an important language because we use this language to communicate with other country’s people.

We also use English in many places.

For example, it is used in computer language, movies international business and so on.

Furthermore, many people think that learning can get big benefits.

And the question arises we say that why learning can get big benefits? Because you can come to an international person, because you can improve the changes in jobs and because you can communicate with any people in this world.

English is common in everywhere.

When you play the computer you will use English talk to others and when you go traveling you will speak English to ask the roads.

In addition, you can know many friends in the world so learning English is a good way to communicate with foreign people.

Therefore, it can let you gain more and more knowledge for studying English.



ASIMA TAQI,

Absor, July 12.

