A recent report disclosed that Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is the most cricket’s experienced umpire after breaking the previous record of South African Rudi Koertzen, who had stood in 331 international matches and Dar is currently supervising his 332nd international match —109 Tests, 182 ODIs, and 41 T20Is.



Let us have a small glance over his career, he started his career as a cricketer and he was made a part of the Elite Panel of International Cricket Council (ICC) Umpires in 2002 and won ICC’s Umpire of the Year award in 2009, 2010, and 2011, as well as being honoured with the Pride of Performance on August 14, 2010 by the government of Pakistan.



Being the resident of Pakistan I feel proud for his achievement and it is a great honour for Pakistan Cricket Board.

I wish to congratulate him for being on such a brilliant place and I would like to appreciate him for his best performance in cricket ground.



BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, January 3.

