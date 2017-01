It is sorrow full to say that, the public of Gwadar are facing a water problem, because it’s our basic need.

Without water how can a person survive, and say that Gwadar is developed, even though in reality, it’s not because the people’s basic need has not been accounted for.

And day by day, this problem is increasing.

I would request the government that give the people their basic need, and solve this problem.



SHAIREEN YOUNIS,

Turbat, January 3.