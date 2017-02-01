As water is being depleted on a daily basis due to the lack of storage facilities, the idea of the Kalabagh Dam (KBD) continues to remain neglected.

In fact, the government has closed its eyes and ears to the possibility of the construction of the KBD, which has been sacrificed for the third time under the tenure of Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Shahi Syed of Sindh ANP has gone on record to say that KBD would not be made.

I have written hundreds of letters for the national press, extolling the virtues of KBD since a quarter of a century but the rulers are bent upon their defiance against KBD, which is in fact an anathema to the government even though Mr.

Modi has threatened to cut off the last drop of water from Pakistan.

How one can convince the government to make KBD which will guarantee the economic survival of Pakistan.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, January 3.

