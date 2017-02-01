The water we use is full of dirt and may not be good for the human health.

According to research, 62 percent of the urban population of Pakistan and 84 percent of its rural population does not have access to safe water.

The unsafe water gives rise to many deadly diseases such as typhoid, diarrhoea, intestinal worms and hepatitis.

Nearly 250,000 deaths have already occurred in the country.

Earlier in the year, the UN also estimated that 3.

5 million Pakistani children would be at a high risk from waterborne diseases.

The government is presently spending Rs112 billion per year on sanitation in order to treat water and the prevention of hygiene-related diseases along with another 300 million per day in terms of health costs.

Besides spending extra money, the government should focus on providing safe water to the public to eradicate dangerous diseases.



SANAULLAH SAMAD,

Turbat, January 3.

