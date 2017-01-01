Donald Trump’s victory in the American presidential elections not only shocked the general public but proved most of the election pundits wrong to such an extent that protests were held against him for weeks right after the decision of the election was announced.

Though there are many reasons for the way the electorate was and continues to act, one thing is for sure; the vote was more economic in nature.

It is very likely that you are going to win if you tell the unemployed class of society what they want to hear – imposing Chinese tariffs in order to boost one’s own economy, creating of a wall between Mexico and America to keep out immigrants that ‘steal the jobs of the citizens’ and by ignoring the dangers of climate change.



The American election was similar to the elections held in Pakistan in 1970 when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested for the leadership of the country.

His basic promises like bread, clothing and homes (Roti, Kapra aur Makan)

Swayed the elections in his favour.

Despite coming into power, though simple promises, they were unachievable.

Americans could potentially see the same fate.



EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,

Lahore, November 12.

