The city of Lahore has improved considerably in the last few years, bringing much-needed relief to the citizens of the provincial capital.

However, there are still areas within the city that paint a horrible picture and the dwellers are facing immense difficulties.



I’m a resident of one such an area.

Jannat-ul-Qurba, PP-159, near Purana Kahna, is a small community with approximately 2,500-3,000 residents.

The sewerage system here is completely non-existent.

There used to be a drain here which was made by the government; however, land mafia took control of the patch of land and sold it.

A housing scheme, Rehan Gardens, was constructed on top of it along with a factory.



The residents lodged several complaints to the local MNA about it but four years on, no action has been taken.

Chief Minister’s cell had also been made aware of this through an application but to no avail.

An application in this regard was sent to the Secretary Irrigation and the Deputy Commissioner, however, no action was initiated.



Due to no sewerage system, effluent is everywhere and Hepatitis-C is rampant.

After a laboratory test, it was confirmed that the drinking water has also been contaminated but the residents lack other sources of water.

People are forced to drink this yellowish water, and many residents, including my 18-year-old son, have become ill.



The local mosque has a ground in front of it which was used to offer Taraweeh prayers during Ramazan.

Sadly, due to the sewerage water standing on the ground, this year the ground is unusable and residents would have to go far to offer their prayers.



Large bodies of water have formed due to the stagnant water; a couple of weeks ago a three-year-old girl fell in a pond while playing and died.



Despite multiple applications and cries for help, the government and the local administration have done absolutely nothing to help the residents.



As a father of a Hepatitis-ridden son, I implore the government and the Chief Minister of Punjab to help our case and solve our problems because the irony of all ironies is the fact that this is happening in the very constituency of Shehbaz Sharif, from where he won the 2013 elections with 60603 votes.



SYED AKBAR KHAN,

Lahore, June 5.

