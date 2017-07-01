Everywhere you look, people these days are stressed out.

Many reach a breaking point and sink into depression, a mental health issue, yet it is so common today.

Many people I have seen who self-harm and hurt themselves.

Some youngsters are worried about their career, some are depressed about their family, some are sad because they are lonely, some are insecure because of comparing themselves to someone.

Anxiety and depression are isolating illnesses, but sufferers are hardly alone.

By measuring the frequency of symptoms associated with anxiety and depression, poor sleep, memory problems, concentration problems, and difficulty learning.

Believe that our forefathers and mothers were much happier that we are today.

Or, at least, that they were less depressed and anxious.



Everyone I meet tell me that they are sad, depressed, insecure and worried.

When I see students, some are playing, eating, having fun while there are many other students who are quite and standing alone.

I wonder what are they thinking? Do they need someone? Are they afraid of something? Are they waiting for someone? Are they depressed?

Why people seem to be suffering more, because our relationships and community ties are weaker.

We’re more focused on goals such as money, fame, and image.

Our expectations are too high, probably because of the emphasis on “you can be anything you want to be” and highly positive self-views.

There are probably other reasons.

I doubt that technology is the major one, as tempting as it seems, these upsurges were in place long before cell phones and Facebook.

Instead, something else in our culture seems to be making people unhappy.



I will be very thankful to you if you publish this letter in your newspaper.



MAHNOOR ANWAR,

Islamabad, June 6.

