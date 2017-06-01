There is a hue and cry in the media about Pakistan Army withdrawing an earlier tweet which had rejected Prime Minister’s notification regarding the Dawn Leaks.

I have failed to understand the attitude of some media personalities – earlier they were arguing the legitimacy of the tweet and now when the two institutions have reconciled, they are still not happy.

If the Army command was not happy about something, it objected and now that they are satisfied that agitation has been removed and the issue had been settled.

Hawks in media and political parties are making a mountain out of a molehill.



I fully endorse the decision by Pakistan Army and think this is in the best interest of the country, keeping in view the geopolitical situation Pakistan is in.

With Indian Occupied Kashmir in frenzy and Afghanistan and Iran almost threatening Pakistan, clash between Prime Minister and Pakistan Army was the last thing Pakistan needed.

As the Duke of Wellington said, “The mark of a great leader is to know when to retreat, and dare to do it”.



U K DAR,

UK, May 10.

