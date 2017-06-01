Transformations and revolutions are occurring in every aspect of life.

An American journalist and author Thomas Loren Friedman has rightly said: “The next decade will be full of change, dynamism and transformation of various technologies.

For those people who are willing to learn, to collaborate, and to change, these changes will be very exciting and transformative.

Those who resist these changes - will totally miss the alignment of their lives with the coming future.

”

The Industrial Revolution in the 18th century was a period of great technological discovery, particularly in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing, mining, metallurgy, and transport, driven by the discovery of steam power.

Technology took another step in a second industrial revolution with the use of electricity to create such innovations as the electric motor, light bulb, and countless others.

Communication was also greatly improved with the invention of the telegraph, telephone, radio and television.

The late 19th and early 20th centuries saw a revolution in transportation with the invention of the airplane and automobile.



Modern technology increasingly relies on training and education – designers, builders, maintainers, and users often require sophisticated general and specific training.

Moreover, these technologies have become so complex that entire fields have been created to support them, including engineering, medicine, and computer science, and other fields have been made more complex, such as construction, transportation and architecture.



Indeed, the Pakistani nation understands importance of science and technology which is a growing field in Pakistan and has played an important role in the country’s development since its founding.

However, there is huge need to learn more ways of adaptability and flexibility if we want to compete in this transformational decade.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, May 11.

