On October 15, 2016, PEMRA started a crackdown against the cable operators to stop showing Indian channels because India was not displaying the Pakistani channels. They were also not casting any Pakistani models in their industry. Therefore, cable operators should have to follow the order, but unfortunately due to no unity in Pakistan, the cable operators violated the rules formulated by PEMRA and started showing Indian channels and movies. PEMRA should impose some strict measures to restrict the cable operators otherwise a healthy amount of penalty will be imposed for the violation of such cause.

HAMNA KHAN,

Karachi, May 29.