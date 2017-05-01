The CM of Punjab has defended coal power in the English press the Nation dated 12-04-2017 despite coal being the dirtiest fuel.

What about clean energy from our water resources which can generate 60 thousand MW of clean energy and we are waiting for 4 decades to fully exploit them.

We want to dig dirty coal while water flows on the surface waiting to be stored.

CM wants to tell us about beneficial use of coal but does not tell us about pollution based diseases that would afflict the citizens of Sahiwal who are waiting like silent lambs to be sacrificed at the altar of CM’s grandiose ideas.

Will the high minded CM tell us about the woes of coal based energy to the nation?

DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, April 12.

