His brother is Chief Minister, party member his PM and his wife PM-in-waiting then, what on earth has motivated Nawaz Sharif to play victim of democracy? It is not democracy, but plutocracy entrenched in dynastic politics.

One of the vehicle of egoistic deposed PM cavalcade reportedly hit a 9 year old boy and other vehicles of caravan of “democracy” including medical emergency vehicles did not hesitate to stop and take the boy for medical aid and instead continued to crush him.

The caravan of democracy ensued to create the “first martyr of democracy” as Nawaz Sharif and his spokesman put the accident.

Finishing the life of a poor does not fall in the saying “killing a human being tantamount killing whole humanity”.

On the other hand, the PML-N brand of democracy only needs sweat and blood of poor to flourish while they are destined to enjoy the luxuries of so-called democracy.

The cruelty and callousness of PML-N leadership is unprecedented.

Had such incident has occurred with someone amongst the Sharif family, they might have postponed their political activities and have announced mourning for weeks.



GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi, August 13.

