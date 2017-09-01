Recently, I was asked by my university to type up and sign an undertaking on a 20 rupees stamp paper as part of my admission process.

Looking at the text, I figured out that I would need three stamp papers, which would basically cost me 60 rupees.

I decided to visit F8 Kacheri area.



Upon reaching F8 I entered the Kacheri premises and went over to the first stamp vendor I could see.

I asked him for three 20 rupees stamp paper, but in reply he told me that he didn’t have 20 rupees stamp paper and it was really hard to find someone selling a 20 rupees stamp paper in these premises.

So I asked him for a 30 rupees one which he had.



Before he ripped out the stamp paper, he told me that he will charge me 60 rupees for one 30 rupees stamp paper.

I was left baffled and asked him for what reason, upon which he said to me that was his price he was going to charge.

I walked away disappointed while the vendor tried calling me back.



After a slight walk I asked another stamp vendor for a 20 rupees stamp paper, he also told me that he didn’t have any 20 ones, and that in fact no one sold 20 rupees stamp paper over here.

Thus, I asked him for three 30 rupees ones for which he was going to charge me 50 rupees each.



I figured out that there was no point in going around finding an honest vendor.

I already knew the unethical environment that exists in these areas, and thus I decided to buy three 30 rupees stamp papers from this vendor.



In the end I even got this vendor to notarise the empty stamp papers on which I was going to type myself later at home.

It made me wonder the point of having your stamp papers notarised and attested as I was able to get an empty stamp paper notarised and could have typed up anything on it.



SHAH RUKH KHALID,

Islamabad, August 12.

