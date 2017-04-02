If we go by the rhetoric of our rulers then we can safely assume that clean water is available everywhere, pure milk is available everywhere, necessities of life have become cheaper, education is widespread, there is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities at every corner in every city, law and order is of the highest quality, petrol prices have fallen, gas has become cheaper, electricity is too cheap now, and loadshedding has ended.



But if you watch TV, any channel, see hundred tickers, not one will carry a good news.

Fires, railway accidents, rapes, murders, road accidents, killing for honour, bomb blasts and atrocities by police is all we see.

For those who cannot read, the TV and this government is a blessing and speeches of our CM and PM an elixir for them.



INSPECTOR QABACHA,

Lahore, April 1.

