Recently, a tricycle distribution was conducted among the people with disabilities by the Social Welfare Department Balochistan, and around 30 tricycles were disturbed among them.

It is a very appreciable work, but there is a need for more awareness about the rights of the people with disabilities.

As being the citizens of Turbat, I have seen a large number of people with disabilities, begging in streets just to feed themselves three times a day.

Then what about those people with disabilities who are just suffering from problems.

Just providing 30 tricycles to disabled people cannot change their destiny.

Around 10% of the population of Balochistan is disabled and they are deprived of their fundamental rights.

Most of them beg just for food, and are not employed.

I request the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, to provide jobs to people with disabilities and make life easier for them.



SANA SAMAD,

Turbat, March 13.

