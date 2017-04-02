The verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan finally surfaced, declaring the interview results of the CCE-2013 held under Sindh Public Service Commission null and void.

The decision made by a three-judge bench of the apex court is intended to be a further step towards making the sloppy system meritorious and making the SPSC’s delivery credible.

The SC decision is doubtlessly a blow to the dreams of qualifiers and a boon simultaneously for the failed one.

But the matter does not end here and there are many questions arising in one’s mind.

The suo moto case was filed in October 2016 regarding the eligibility of Chairman and members of Sindh Public Service Commission and however, the decision has hit the destiny of only those candidates who qualified the examination.

How will they be compensated the loss which was made through resigning from their jobs to join a new station for their better future? Who will get them and their poor families relieved from the anguish after seeing their future at stake.

Why the real wrongdoers – SPSC runner have a safe exit? They came illegally to occupy the positions in the institution and enjoyed power, protocol, financial and other incentives for years.

Why the influential are not being made accountable who politicise the institutions?

Therefore, Chief Justice of the top court must set precedent in punishing the real culprit of such misappropriations.

The decision of cancelling the CCE results is in the favour of the nation at large interest but there should be a comprehensive strategy to extinguish the cause rather than effect.

Other institutions like NAB and anti-corruption also come ahead to arrest the criminals who caused perversion in the main competitive exam of the province through which the supreme talent comes in administration and turns to be back bone at the service of the society.



ABID SIKANDAR KHOKHAR,

Naudero, March 13.

