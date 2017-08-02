I do not think it’s ethically good to seek bail on a serious health issue or seek court’s permission for medical treatment, abroad.

In my view, our hospitals will not be up to international standards unless & until our President, Prime Minister, Parliamentarians & state officials do not set examples for medical related issues treatment in our own country.



It’s strange to see a common practice that evil people do enjoy state powers in respective offices and whenever there is a situation that could result in an imprisonment then they come up in court with serious health issues to remain on safe side.

I wish to see a good hospital in Pakistan where all treatments could be done.

It will be in the best interest of our country if we frame a fair & just policy for those who are medically fit in offices to working/enjoy powers & take pleas in courts for bail or other permissions on serious health grounds.



KHALID MUSTAFA,

Islamabad, July 12.

