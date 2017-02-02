Corruption in Pakistan is very rampant and has tarnished the image of country.

Every sector of the country is replete with the corrupt people.

It breeds many social evils which causes perils in a country.

Pakistan scored 126 out of 175 countries on Corruption Perception Index published by the Transparency International.

Owing to it, the country has been pushing back gradually.

People are deprived of their privileges.

Corrupt people are not apprehended by the law-enforcement agencies and some who are seized, are paying money for freedom.

If the government constitutes any impartial agency which transparently renders its service, corruption can be eradicated from the country.



MUHAMMAD MUSADDIQUE PIRZADA,

Nawab Shah, January 3.

