The easily available poisonous eatables and chewable in the form of gutka, paan masala and niswaar are becoming issues to worry about.

The number of Gutka users are escalating rapidly as it is being sold everywhere.

Despite the strict orders from higher authorities on the ban of gutka, it is heavily and openly being used.

The main concern is the 75 percent of cancer patients in various hospitals that are affected by this poisonous chewable, majority of which being the younger generations.

I myself as a recent user and victim of this, request the health concern departments and government officials to take strict actions and ban these poisonous eatables in order to protect the future of country.



HAMZA KHAWAR,

Rawalpindi, January 3.

