In Islam, women are not inferior or unequal to men.

Allah tells us that women and men are equal.

Islam gives women the right to education, to marry someone of their choice, to work, to own and sell property and to seek protection by the law.

Islam further confirms that both men and women are equal in the sight of God.



Today, we think that the women’s liberation movement began in the 20th century.

But actually, the women’s liberation movement was revealed by God to Prophet Muhammad (P.

B.

U.

H) in the seventh century.

They gave women and men certain rights and equality.

In addition, women have a great role or status in Islam.



SHABANA NABI BAKHSH,

Turbat, January 3.

