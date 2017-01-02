The effectiveness of a dam depends on how it is operated.

It is not constructed well if it stores water when there is a shortage of it already and if it collects flood water that goes to waste all the while providing water in times of a shortage, it is well thought out.



In our case a very high percentage of flow in the rivers takes place in the three months when the occurrence of floods is great.

Under the Water Accord of 1991, the federal body, Indus River System Authority (IRSA), determines when the dams are to be filled and when water is to be released from the dams.

IRSA has warned of a 25 percent shortage for the irrigation of crops due to reduced storage in the dams.

The shortages will keep on increasing until more storage capacity is added to the system by building a dam.

Sindh has three votes in IRSA against only one vote for Punjab.



ENGR KHUSHID ANWER,

Lahore, November 12.

