Pneumonia day was observed on November 12, and it is sad to know that according to reports, 92,000 children under the age of 5 die annually in Pakistan as victims of the disease.

Despite the provision of vaccines, the number of victims keeps on increasing.



Due to the lack of awareness and knowledge on part of the parents, the children suffer.

It is proposed that media coverage on the issue be increased along with awareness programs, especially for women, around the country.

Children are the future of Pakistan and we ought to protect our future.



MUHAMMAD AHMED,

Karachi, November 12.

