I read with interest the demise of the Engineering Development Board.

The case should be sent to NAB for investigation about the affairs of this body which was headed by non-engineers and miss used for personal gains.

It replaced the Experts Advisory Cell (EAC ) of the ministry and was formed to stop the formation of an autonomous body for the development of technology called Technology Development Board ( TBD ).



DR FARID A.

MALIK,

Lahore, June 13.