Lowering morale of people and soldiers, and shattering their confidence by reducing credibility of higher military command is a standard strategy used by enemies.

Dawn leaks that depicted army command as a sponsor of terrorist groups was meant to achieve this objective by the enemy.

So, Dawn leaks issue is that of national security and not an issue between civil and army authorities to be settled.



National interest demands both that the civil and army authorities carry out their constitutional duty to identify and prosecute the culprits who reported the seditious news.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, May 10.

