These days, motorcycles are misused in many dangerous ways.

Common use of ‘triple sawari’ is seen on roads.

Other misuses include tying milk vats and tin boxes on the back seat and also dragging long staircases on the back.

I have even seen a tree branch being dragged by a motorcycle.

Unfortunately traffic police does not move even a finger to instil some discipline in motorcycle users.

This has resulted in numerous accidents being seen these days on Lahore’s roads, which need the attention of Government.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, May 11.

