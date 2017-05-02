Since the very birth of Pakistan, perpetual problems have intermittently hampered the country in many progressive models.

The despicable and sensitive problems led our country not only toward political turmoil but also weakened militarily strategies at large.

However, not anything else than such aforementioned, devouring and critical issues gave space and air to terrorists to ambush the country wherever and whenever they want.



But currently, after the herculean and incalculable efforts made by both the civil and the military government alike, the country can now think of heading toward peaceful atmosphere.

Besides, the waves of atrocious terrorism are ultimately going in decline.

But yet, some gruesome acts of terrorism are happening in the country.

Therefore, maintaining perpetual peace, Pakistan Army has inaugurated operation Radd-ul-Fassad to antidote to the threats of monster terrorism.

This operation is followed by the previous, well-directed, operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Because, operation Zarb-e-Azb did not completely knock at the doors of fatal terrorism.

As, some missions to eliminate deep roots of terrorism were missed in the commands of operation Zarb-e-Azb.



In this prolonged case, it is quite necessary that all the policies of operation Radd-ul-Fassad must be practically functioned.

To put Pakistan on the path to peaceful environment, the country has to be zero tolerated against venomous terrorism.



WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, April 12.

