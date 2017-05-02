Treading in the footsteps of the government of the Punjab, the government of Sindh has issued an order of befitting increase in the remuneration of Chief Secretary and Inspector general of police.

About a four lac monthly increase in the salary of each big shot of civil governance has been approved, naming it superior allowance.

Indeed, the increase in their remuneration with whatever name, was much warranted keeping in view the cost of living of a family in the specific society they belong to.

The government is already paying the judges of apex courts with a smart take-home salary; and is also paying good salary amount to the very large number of project employees as project allowance.

The government of Sindh is also catering to the utility expenses of its secretariat employees by paying them monthly utility allowance.

There is hardly anything objectionable in all this generosity of the government for their employees as ultimate performance of an employee for his employer is always dependent upon what he gets back for his hard and sincere work towards the latter.

But what is perturbing, rather mind boggling, is the disparity in the salaries of government employees working in different departments.

A grade 1 to grade 15 employee working in an ordinary government organization, is getting two to three times less than the employee of the same grades working in the projects, corporations, authority or even in provincial secretariat positions.

So is the case in respect of employees of grade 17 to grade 20 who are working in ordinary departments as they are being paid at least half of the salary of what their counterparts are getting in the projects, secretariat and corporations etc.

In this whole situation, the most unfortunate episode is on the part of honorable judges who accept the monthly salary between the range of 6 to 9 lac (hope I am not wrong) when their orderly is getting less than thirty thousand per month.



The increase of remuneration in top slots of the province individually, do suggest that our whole system is influence-centred for it has become devoid of any collective welfare orientation.

This disparity in the salary structure is not a good omen for the society as a whole because these people are soldiers, workers, helpers, teachers, ministerial staff, technical staff, professionals (including engineers and doctors) and support officers who make or break a system.

Hence if they are deprived, if they are discriminated, if they are ignored and last but not least, if they are humiliated by creating a big gap in their salaries and that of the others, no one should remain in high expectations that the system functioning under them is going to deliver.



I would therefore, emphasise upon the authorities who matter, to please take certain urgent measures to minimise the salary disparity among different government employees.



ABDUL SAMAD CHANNA,

Karachi, April 11.

