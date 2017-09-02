Kech is the district of Balochistan and also a big city.

But there are irresponsible teachers.

Students’ lives are being destroyed because teachers are irresponsible with their duties.

Specially in girls schools teachers come by name and they do not attend their classes, they just go for taking the attendance of students nothing else.

Teachers are the best source of success.

But it is unfortunate that we have got such teachers, because of whom our basic education right is not guaranteed.

It is a reality that our teachers are not playing their actual role.

It is my request to government that they should take major action and make students’ future bright.



NADIA BEGAM,

Turbat, August 14.

