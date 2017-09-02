Texting while driving is a growing trend, and quickly becoming one of the country’s top killers.

Texting while driving, also called texting and driving, is the act of composing, sending, reading text messages, email, or making similar use of the web on a mobile phone while operating a motor vehicle.

Texting while driving is considered extremely dangerous by many people, including authorities, and in some places have either been outlawed or restricted.



An alarming number of traffic accidents are linked to driving while distracted, including use of mobile devices while driving, resulting in injury and loss of life.



Anyhow, many times it becomes obvious drivers are distracted because of the way they are driving.

Recently, I observed a motor vehicle continue straight through the red, instead of waiting his turn.



It is the responsibility of authorities to give new drivers simple, clear instructions not to use their wireless devices while driving.

Before new drivers get their licenses, discuss the fact that taking their eyes off the road – even for a few seconds – could cost someone injury or even death.



Currently there is no national ban on texting or using a wireless phone while driving therefore, I am pleading to the relevant authorities to make haste to implement the law against people who insist on texting and speaking on their cellphones while driving.



SHAYHAK SHAYGI,

Turbat, August 13.

